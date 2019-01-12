Share:

LAHORE: All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) has announced Rs 5 per litre reduction in total price of compressed natural gas (CNG) after a decrease in oil prices across the world. In a statement, APCNGA Chairman Ghiyas Paracha said on Friday that the prices of re-gasified liquified natural gas (RLNG) were being de-regulated while the CNG station owners had been directed to reduce their local prices accordingly. It may be noted that all CNG stations in Punjab opened from Friday after 12-day shutdown due to maintenance of LNG terminal.–APP