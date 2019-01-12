Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority will collect cooking oil and ghee samples twice in a year for laboratory test.

Decision was taken at a meeting of Punjab Food Authority officials with office bearers of Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association on Friday. Minister for Food Samiullah Chaudhry was also present. The result of laboratory test will be published for public interest as per law.

PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman said that production of brands not meeting food safety standards would be stopped. He said that all brands would be bound to remove stock from market within 24 hours in case of failing samples. He said that PFA would discard all stock in case of failure to remove from the market.