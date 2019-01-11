Share:

KARACHI-7thSky Entertainment has always been a pioneer in providing quality entertainment for viewers and is ready with another signature production named DilKiyaKarey which stars Feroze Khan, Yumna Zaidi, Mirza Zain Baig and Maryam Nafees in key roles.

Produced by none other than the remarkable duo of ace producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, the creators of 7thSky Entertainment, the play is written by Asma Nabeel of Khaani fame and directed by the brilliant Mehreen Jabbar who will be making a comeback with this project.

DilKiyaKarey is a love triangle between Feroze, Yumna and Zain Baig which also highlights important issues that are deeply rooted in the society.

This drama will discuss social taboos and like everything produced by 7thSky Entertainment; it’ll have a stamp of perfection on it.

The drama has a stellar cast including Marina Khan, Sonia Rehman, Sarmad Khoosat, Shamim Hilaly, Abid Ali and Tanveer Jamal aside from the lead actors and it can be anticipated that it will create a new benchmark in drama history. The play is ready to go on air from 14th, January, every Monday at 8pm.