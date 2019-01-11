Share:

FAISALABAD-On the directives of Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar, the officers of divisional and district administration held open courts here on Friday to listen and redressal public grievances and complaints.

Divisional Commissioner Asif Iqbal Ch and RPO Ghulam Mehmud Dogar jointly held open court at RPO Office while Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar and CPO Ashfaq Ahmad Khan held open court at Circuit House. The local heads of Punjab departments were also present at the open court. Speaking on the occasion, the Divisional Commissioner said that objectives of holding open courts were to raise public issues directly with the concerned departments so that immediate remedial measures could be taken as per the satisfaction of the complainants. He said that the complaints received during the open courts would be given special attention by the departments concerned and follow up would be taken regarding the departmental actions in this regard. He informed that as per the directives of the Punjab govt, the open courts would regularly be held by the officers of divisional and district administration/police on every Friday. He asked the citizens to attend in the open courts for getting their complaints redressed without any delay. RPO Ghulam Mehmud Dogar said that provision of rapid justice to the aggrieved citizens is the top priority of the police and all out measures are being taken for protection of lives and property of the people. He asked the police officers to give proper respect to every complainant at police stations to restore people’s confidence in police department. On this occasion 62 complaints were presented against the police including non-registration of FIRs, poor investigation, corruption and on other issues relating to the police.

Meanwhile, DC Sardar Saifullah Dogar and CPO Ashfaq Ahmad Khan listened to public complaints jointly at an open court at Circuit House. Total 91 applications were submitted by the complainants during, which were relating to illegal occupation, encroachments, unavailability of drinking water and sewerage system in some localities, deterioration condition of cleanliness, tampering of revenue record, employment, corruption, non arresting the proclaimed offenders, non registration of FIRs, change of investigation and on other issues.