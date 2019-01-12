Share:

The 9th PVCA Inter Cricket School Tournament ended in high spirits with an action-filled finale held at the largest cricket ground of Karachi, National Stadium.

The grand tournament was sponsored by Pakistan’s leading biscuit manufacturer EBM. Ali Zaidi, member the of National Assembly (MNA) was the chief guest at the event. The tournament included almost 32 teams consisting of eight government schools.

The 55-match tournament final was played between Al Fatima Academy and Kamran Public School. Better performance and proactive play led to a victory for Kamran Public School. EBM recognizes the fact that the youth of the country is being neglected which is continuously hindering their growth in sports domain.

Hence, the collaboration between EBM and PVCA took place and the event was organized with the concept of bringing the talented youth of Pakistan to the limelight and giving them a proper platform to showcase their skills. The event proved to be a competitive yet joyful occasion for the audience and the teams that participated.

EBM Director Shahzain Munir said, “I believe the youth of Pakistan is extremely talented, as it possesses the potential to bring about some much-needed change and make Pakistan a progressive country. However, they need to be given the right direction and platform in order to showcase their skills.”