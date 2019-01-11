Share:

NOORPUR THAL-Deputy District Education Officer Sheikh Amjad Ejaz said that nations got dignity through education.

He expressed these views in an address to the teachers during a visit to Govt Primary School Eidgah. He said that hard work and determination were needed for the promotion of the education.

He said exceptional hard work was needed to achieve the target of enrolment in 2019.

Sheikh Amjad Ejaz said that Govt Primary School Eidgah was very prominent educational institution of Noorpur Thal.

“The credit goes to the headmaster and the teaching staff of the school,” he added. The DDO said that the school had shown tremendous performance.