Share:

The buffalo is the world’s second largest source of milk and is producing 120 billion liters each year (15% of global milk production) among farm animals. Pakistan is ranked on 2nd position in buffalo milk production after India and followed by China, globally. Buffalo milk is a rich source of most nutrients and therefore plays an important role in human diet. In Pakistan, 13.7 million milking buffaloes produced around 27.3 billion liters of milk with herd average of 5.4 liters/buffalo per day. Buffalo herd average of milk is far lower than the cow milk average and can be improved easily by increasing the energy density and energy intake of diet because energy is the major nutritional challenge to lactation productivity of dairy animals. The oil and fats supplements are commonly fed to increase energy density, energy intake, and to improve milk production and milk composition in dairy animals. Rumen-inert fats are more recently used fat sources and their commercial products are also available in the market and among these products, calcium salts of palm fatty acid-based fat source and high palmitic acid-based fat source are well known and had better production responses.

Based on above mentioned scenario, the present study was designed to supplement oil and rumen-inert fats in buffalo diet to evaluate productive and reproductive performance in lactating dairy buffalo. The present study was conducted by Mr. Hifzulrahman under the supervision of Prof. Dr. Muhammad Abdullah (Prof. Livestock Production, UVAS) at UVAS dairy unit (DAT & RC), Ravi Campus and Buffalo Research Institute (BRI), Pattoki. During the current study, 3 feeding trials were conducted with oil and rumen-inert fats in Nili-Ravi buffaloes. The objective of this study was to investigate the effect of oil and 2 different rumen-inert fats sources and optimum feeding level of calcium salts of palm fatty acid on milk production, milk composition, milk fatty acid profile and reproductive performance in Nili-Ravi buffaloes. We summarized that oil and rumen inert-fats feeding increased milk production and milk fat yield compared with no fat addition in lactating dairy buffalo. Additionally, rumen-inert fats are highly useful to increase milk production and milk fat content compared with the oil and 400 g/d of supplemental level is observed optimum to produce positive productive response in lactating buffalo. However, the fat feeding had little or no effect on reproductive performance in early-lactating buffalo.

HIFZULRAHMAN,

Lahore, December 8.