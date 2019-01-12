Share:

MULTAN - Lahore-bound Shalimar Express escaped accident due to in-time warning, aired by Assistant Station Master, Galaywal Railway Station, on Wednesday-Thursday midnight.

Railways Multan officials told APP that an economy class coach of Karachi-Lahore Shalimar Express had developed ‘Wheel Hot Axel’ fault which means that all of the coach’s wheels were jammed.

The train that was already delayed by three and half hours,had left Khanpur Railway Station, however, while it was crossing Galaywal station, ASM Riaz Hussain, observed heavy sparks from jammed wheels of the coach that were being caused by friction between wheels and the line.

The Galaywal ASM immediately conveyed information to Chief Controller Railways Multan divisional control room and the train driver.

The ASM then shifted the train to loop line (block section) and the train was stopped successfully averting what could have been a major disaster.

Train examiner staff reached Galaywal and inspected the train. Inspection staff believed the train could have met accident just half a kilometre after Galaywal had it not been stopped by the ASM Riaz.

ASM Riaz Hussain won accolades from the higher ups for demonstrating impeccable sense of responsibility that saved lives of hundreds of passengers.

Divisional Superintendent Railways Multan Ameer Muhammad Daudpota announced a Rs 2000 cash award from ASM Galaywal with an appreciation letter.

Executive and Senior General Manager Railways Aftab Akbar has issued appreciation letters to Chief controller Railways Multan Ali Raza Gilani and Station Master of Galaywal Railway Station.