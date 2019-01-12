Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) has planned to establish the first-ever fast track court in the Federal capital to retrieve the expatriates properties from land grabbers, providing instant relief to litigants as the number of such cases is increasing gradually.

Accordingly, a summary has been submitted to the Ministry of Law and Justice to materialise the initiative during the current year.

“The OP&HRD is in constant contact with the Law Ministry in this regard,” Special Assistant to Prime Minister on OP&HRD Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari told APP here on Friday.

On special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said that concerted efforts were being made to extend all possible facilities to expatriates and remove all hurdles in their way of making investment in diverse fields of the country.

He said that the Special Court would be designed on a pattern to ensure disposal of cases within a period of one month after admittance of petitions, adding, the court would be established after necessary legislation having full Constitutional cover.

He said that both the Ministries would hold a meeting next week to discuss technical and legal issues being faced by the overseas Pakistanis in prevailing judicial system and setting up of the fast-track court.

Establishment of the fast-track court would be taken as a pilot project after which the similar courts would be set up in other cities, he said.

To a question, he hoped that the Opposition would not oppose the legislation which is aimed at facilitating Pakistani diaspora.

He regretted that previous government did not pay attention towards this issue of overseas Pakistanis despite they repeatedly highlighted their miseries.

Interestingly, a regional office of overseas Pakistanis confirmed that 90 per cent of their assets were occupied by their close relatives to entangle them in long litigation for minting money from them.

Spokesman of Overseas Ministry Zohaib Sheikh said that the present government wants to extend maximum facilities to the Pakistani Diaspora who were working day and night to serve the country and feed their families.

He said that ‘Pakistan Citizen Portal’ had forwarded over 1800 complaints relating to overseas Pakistanis and more than 60 per cent had been sent to the departments concerned to redress them at earliest.

As most of the complaints are abound land grabbing, the Ministry has been directed the concerned officials to redress the property related complaints on priority.