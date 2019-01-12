LAHORE  -   Finca Bank, Nestle, Ibex Digital and UBL Funds notched up victories in the Jotun T20 Cricket Gala 2019.

In the first match of the day, Finca Bank defeated 3D Modeling by 26 runs. Batting first, 3D Modeling scored 107/8 with Jawad hitting 41. Usman Haider clinched 4/23 and Zubair 3/23. Finca Bank could score 81/8.  Usman Haider slammed 44 and earned man of the match award.

Nestle thrashed Abacus by 9 wickets as M Faisal was named man of the match. Ibex Digital outsmarted International Petrochemicals by 7 wickets as Hamza Farooq was player of the match. UBL Funds outlasted Zameen.com by 6 wickets with Uzair Dar winning player of the match award. Two matches of the day between Adsells vs Descon and Meezan Bank vs Berger Paints were washed out.