Call for effective planning

President of University of Management and Technology (UMT) Ibrahim Hasan Murad has said that in order to ensure real change impacting people’s lives positively, effective strategic planning especially in education sector is need of the hour because peoples’ expectations in the government are very high. He said the root cause of poverty and unemployment is because we do not prioritize education sector and invest in it. The government does follow a planning process but implementing the plan to get the projects done needs to be systematized. Murad expressed these views after holding a meeting with Chairman, Planning and Development Board, Government of the Punjab, at the Punjab Civil Secretariat Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani.–Staff Reporter

Govt appoints 122 prosecutors

On the recommendation of Punjab Public Service Commission, the Public Prosecution Department has posted 122 Assistant District Public Prosecutors (BPS- 17) throughout the province. A notification in this regard has also been issued. It is pertinent to mention here that the process of recruitment was geared up on the direction of Minister Public Prosecution. An official handout said that while posting these Assistant District Public Prosecutors remote areas were given prime importance. Female prosecutors and prosecutors selected on special seats have been posted on their first available priority district, it further stated. The Punjab Minister for Public Prosecution, Ch Zaheer ud Din said that this crucial induction of young blood in the Prosecution department would not only boost up the conviction rate of the cases but would also enhance the efficacy of the department as well.–Staff Reporter

Minister, advisers listen to public

On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, provincial minister and advisers held meetings with citizens coming to the CM Office on Friday The people were served tea and biscuits while provincial minister Murad Raas, advisers Muhammad Hanif Pitafi, Khuram Mazari and Abdul Haye Dasti listened to the them and issued directions for the solution to their problems. –Staff Reporter

Governor gets first Sikh PRO

For the first in history of Governor House Lahore, first Sikh Public Relations Officer, Pawan Singh Arora, has assumed charge as PRO to Governor Punjab. Previously, he was working as District Information Officer Nankana Sahab.–Staff Reporter