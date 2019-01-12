Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Federal government has reconstituted the National Finance Commission (NFC) to finalise the new resource sharing formula between the Centre and four provinces.

The President of Pakistan has reconstituted the NFC for finalizing the new National Finance Commission Award between the Federal government and provinces.

Finance Minister Asad Umar would be the Chairman of the new NFC, which comprises four provincial Finance Ministers and four technical members. The four provinces had nominated their non-statutory members to the NFC.

Sindh has nominated Asad Syed for the position, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has named Musharraf Rasool as their private member to the Commission. Balochistan has nominated former Finance Secretary Mahfooz Ali Khan.

The Punjab government has nominated Dr Salman Shah as a non-statutory member of the most populous province.

Meanwhile, Federal Finance Secretary would be the official expert in NFC.

The reconstituted 9th NFC would be required to give 8th NFC award for five years. The 7th NFC award was expired in June 2015. The PML-N government had extended the previous 7th award for consecutive three years. Under the 7th NFC Award, the Federal govt is bound to transfer 57.5 per cent resources to all the four provinces from Federal divisible pool.

Under the current award, Punjab gets 51.74pc share, Sindh 24.55pc, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 14.62 per cent and Balochistan 9.09pc under the divisible pool.

In early September, Finance Minister Asad Umar had written letters to all provincial Chief Ministers for the reconstitution of the 9th National Finance Commission (NFC).

Finance Minister had asked the provincial Chief Ministers to either reconfirm the earlier nominated members or intimate the change in the nomination to enable the Federal government to notify the 9th NFC and start deliberations of the Commission.

The provinces had taken more than four months for nominating their technical members for the NFC.