SIALKOT-PTI stalwart Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the government has been striving hard to ensure welfare of the common man, especially ameliorate the life of underprivileged under a comprehensive national development and prosperity plan.

She said the government believes that the downtrodden children are precious asset to the county and therefore making efforts for their look after and welfare.

She stated this while addressing the participants of a special ceremony held at Social Welfare Complex here on Friday. Local officials of the Social Welfare Department and representatives of local NGOs’ were also present on the occasion.

Firdous Ashiq Awan informed that the government is taking steps to ensure due respect to the poor and downtrodden people in the society and shelter homes are being established in this regard.

She disclosed that the government has also increased daily stipend for children staying at Child Protection and Welfare Bureaus and raised to Rs300 a day from Rs100, saying that formal notification in this regard would also be issued within next couple of days.

Earlier, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan visited the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau here. She cut her birthday cake there and celebrated her birthday with the children staying at the bureau.

On the occasion, the PTI leader planted a sapling there. She pledged to provide maximum facilities with splendid care to these children, enabling them to serve the nation and country in a better way in future.