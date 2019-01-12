Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Law and Justice Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem Friday said the government would make legislation through the ordinance because the Opposition parties were not cooperating for making legislation in the Parliament.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was trying to convince the Opposition and looks helpless in the matter to convince them. He said the PTI government will introduce the new people-friendly laws through ordinances which would later become part of law when the people would be facilitated through these laws.

Replying to a question regarding the proposed law of the NAB by the Opposition parties, he said the Opposition parties wanted to decrease the powers of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), besides making it restricted to mega corruption investigations, whereas, he added, the government wants to make it a stronger institution to wipe out corruption from the country.

Responding to another question, he said the government was ready to amend the NAB law in consultation with other political parties to make it more effective, besides removing its abusive powers as per the demands of the Opposition.

To a query, the minister said the Opposition was trying to derail the government from ongoing accountability process in the country by indulging it to other petty issues.