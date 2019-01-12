Share:

Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has stated that the PTI government fully believes in freedom of expression and will continue to play role for promotion of this constitutional and democratic right and protection and welfare of the journalists.

He made these remarks while congratulating the newly elected President of National Press Club, Islamabad Shakil Karar and other office bearers.

The Information Minister expressed the hope that newly elected cabinet of the journalists would utilize their best capabilities for resolution of problems and welfare of the journalists and media workers.

Meanwhile addressing a ceremony in Jehlum, Fawad Chaudhary said that under the leadership of Imran Khan, we laid the foundations of a corruption-free Pakistan and now we are heading towards the economic prosperity.

He said the year 2018 was the year of political change and 2019 is going to be the year of economic stability.

He said the Government is working with an agenda of increasing trade, boosting industry and investment opportunities in the country.