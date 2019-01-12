Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Javed Hassan Friday said that NAVTTC was focusing on providing technical and vocational training to Pakistani youth in accordance with international standards.

He said this in a meeting with three member Japanese delegation led by Yasuo Ariga, Deputy Counselor of Overseas for Ministry Labor Japan, who called on chairman and executive director of NAVTTC at its headquarters.

“It is critically important for us to not only just train our youth but also prepare them as potential ambassadors of Pakistan and for that we were imparting basic training to help them and be easily absorbed in different destination countries”, said Chairman NAVTTC.

During the meeting, Executive Director NAVTTC Dr Nasir Khan briefed the delegation about placement process through NAVTTC’s job portal, saying it has skill profiles of over 570,000 youth in different trades. “We have revised our curricula and various qualifications with a special focus on the needs and requirements of international markets”, he added.

The delegation also visited NAVTTC’s Job placement Center and was apprised about its operations.

Yasuo Ariga appreciated the efforts of NAVTTC to skill Pakistani youth and preparing them for international job markets and expressed desire to enhance further collaboration in future.