KARACHI - Police claimed to have arrested a man for his alleged involvement in a murder of his wife in the outskirts of a city.

police said that a woman, namely Fauzia was died under mysterious circumstance at her residence in Bin Qasim area about a week ago, adding that her husband, namely Younus had been managed to escape after committing the crime. The victim’s body had been brought to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center for autopsy and later handed over to the family for burial process where doctors had confirmed that the victim had died of having poisonous substance. Police officials said that the victim’s parents had claimed that the victim was murdered by her husband as she frequently complained about her husband, adding that the police later initiated investigations and traced and arrested a suspect.

Police officials said that the suspect has also admitted a crime saying that he killed his wife with giving a toxic substance over family disputes. Further investigation was underway.