KAMALIA-Police arrested a man and his son for allegedly selling minor children after kidnapping them from different areas here the other day. According to the police report, the accused were arrested with the help of local media. The suspects confessed to have kidnapped a two-year-old boy from Azeemabad, Lahore and sold him here for Rs350,000. They also confessed to have sold out 10 other children whom they kidnapped from different areas. The police raided the suspects’ hideout in their village; they arrested the two main accused and six of their accomplices and recovered the chemical spray the suspects used to intoxicate the children to kidnap them. Toba DPO Sadiq Ali formed a team to recover the other children abducted by the gang.