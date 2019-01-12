Share:

ISLAMABAD - Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwala on Friday said that former Ambassador Ali Jehangir Siddiqui, through Amir Shafiq, has filed a defamation suit against a tweet made by him about their business partnership with a private airline.

Speaking at a Press conference, he said that in the tweet he mentioned the investment of $20 million with Air Blue made by JS Group and afterwards Ali Jehangir Siddiqui became Adviser to former Prime Minister Shahid Khan Abbasi and then was appointed Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States.

The notice sent by Ali Jehangir Siddiqui to him was apparently a tactic to intimidate him and the Senators so they remain silent on important issues, he alleged.

He said that some people approached him and demanded that he should delete the tweet. He said that he informed them that he could prove the facts mentioned in the tweet.

He said that he stood by his tweet and Ali Jehangir should prove that he did not make investment in Air Blue.

Many hearings in the case were held for a year but he was not sent any court notice, nor called for a hearing, then suddenly he received a notice, he said.

He said that he could not be scared with such notices as he belonged to PPP which was party of martyrs and faced many tribulations in the past.

“Ali Jehangir Siddiqui damaged my political reputation by sending the notice,” he said, adding, he would appear in the court to defend himself and asked Chairman Senate to take notice of the situation.

He demanded that an inquiry should be held on the issue and said that all the record was available with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).