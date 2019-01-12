Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has concluded an amicable settlement to the issue of government rates of advertisements for broadcast media.

The new slabs agreed with Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) are estimated to result in savings of seventy percent to the government.

These rates will be for peak hours only and will be applicable to all federal and provincial governments’ departments and autonomous bodies.

On the directions of Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shafqat Jalil held negotiations with PBA in Karachi on Friday and agreed to an amicable settlement on the issue of rates for government advertisements for electronic media.

The Information Minister hoped that this would benefit the media industry and is in line with the policy of the present government to strengthen media industry.

Fawwad reiterated the commitment of the present government to the freedom of media and expression.

The Pakistan Broadcaster’s Association was represented by its Chairman Shakil Masood, Duraid Qureshi, General Secretary, Sultan Lakhani and others.