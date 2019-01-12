Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Tourism Atif Khan Friday said the provincial government was working on multi-pronged strategy to promote tourism, finalizing 20 more tourism spots in the province.

Presiding over a second-meeting of think-tank here, the tourism minister said the government was taking a number of measures to attract tourists and providing various facilities to achieve the objective. He said road infrastructure for these tourism resorts would be built in a bid to provide easy access and offer comfortable mode of journey to the tourists.

He said five ski resorts would be built in the province and the matter had already been discussed with concerned personnel of the Air Force.

He said railway tourism would be promoted in these 20 tourism spots and would be made accessible through tunnels, adding, steam Safari train would also run from Peshawar to Attock Khurr.

He said contacts had been established with 50 to 100 countries to provide visa to its tourists on arrival, adding, NOC issue for the foreign tourists would be resolved soon.

He said process for setting up tourism authority had entered into final phase and would be presented to the provincial cabinet soon.

Moreover, tourism police force was being made, which would be ready well before next season, adding the government was also taking measurers for religious tourism and had set aside Rs 500 million in this regard.

He said tourism activities had also been initiated in the tribal districts and survey was being conducted in its historical places on scientific basis.