Share:

KARACHI - Newly-elected office bearers of Karachi Press Club called on Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh for Information, Law & Anticorruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab at his office on Friday.

Karachi Press Club Joint Secretary Hanif Akbar, Treasurer Raja Kamran and members of the Press Club governing body Waheed Rajpar, Saeed Sarbazi, Shazia Hassan, Shoaib Jutt, Atiqur Rehman and Arshad Bhatti briefed Advisor Information on issues of journalists particularly matters related to residential scheme. On the occasion, the adviser assured them that all the issues of journalists would be resolved. He said that PPP believed in democracy and services to people and always raised voice for the rights of journalists and defended them in every difficult time. He said that Karachi Press Club has a unique stature which fought against dictatorial regimes and stood with the democratic forces. He hoped that Karachi Press Club would continue it’s legacy. He said that Sindh government would continue to support journalists in every possible manner so that they could perform their duties with ease.

He assured the participants that soon residential scheme for journalists and it’s development work will be started and added that all the welfare projects of journalists would be completed. Office bearers of Karachi Press Club appreciated the spirit of Provincial Adviser Information and thanked him for his coordination with journalists.