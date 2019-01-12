Share:

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s personal doctor met him in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail where the ousted premier is serving a seven-year sentence for corruption.

Dr Adnan reviewed all the test reports of Sharif and deemed the diagnosis of pain in his left arm necessary.

Sources say that reports of further test will decide whether Nawaz has to be shifted to hospital or not. Dr Adnan also inquired about Nawaz Sharif’s medicines.

Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz on Friday tweeted that the cardiologists of her father are not being granted permission to meet him in jail. She maintained that her father is suffering from a pain in his arm, "which is most likely to be angina".

Senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal also warned of registering cases against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the chief minister, interior secretary and the jail superintendent if something happened to Nawaz’s health.

Dr Shahbaz Gill, the spokesperson for the Punjab chief minister however ; refuted Maryam’s allegations while terming them "completely false".

Gill stated that as a jail doctor had already conducted PML-N chief’s medical check-up earlier and found him to be healthy, Dr Adnan was therefore directed to visit the jail tomorrow to meet Sharif and he acknowledged the same.

On December 24, an accountability court had sentenced the PML-N quaid to seven years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case.

The former premier was also fined Rs1.5 billion and $25 million.