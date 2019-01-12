Share:

ISLAMABAD:- Novelist and short story writer Khalida Hussain after a long illness passed away here Friday early morning. Prominent personalities of Pakistani paid tributes to the late author, commending her contributions to the field of literature. Poet Amjad Islam Amjad said “Khalida Hussain was one of the first authors here to write in a Western style, after Manto it was Khalida who took that style of writing forward” and added that Khalida Hussain’s death was a great loss to Pakistan’s literary community.–APP