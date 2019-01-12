Share:

US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, a self-proclaimed democratic socialist, has come under fire after it was revealed that her campaign was fined by the state for not providing workers’ compensation coverage for a month last year.

The fine is awkward for Ocasio-Cortez, who took the seat of top Democratic Rep. Joe Crowley with a campaign theme of improving conditions for the working class during the November midterm elections.

“The employer did not have the required workers’ compensation coverage from March 31, 2018, to April 30, 2018, and was issued a final penalty of $1,500, which was paid,” state Workers Compensation Board spokeswoman Melissa Stewart told the New York Daily News, adding that the coverage is “vital to ensuring workers are protected for on-the-job injuries.”

Ocasio-Cortez was criticized by the Republican party, who called it “hypocrisy at its finest”

“The so-called champion of workers, when given her own responsibility, is not following the law. It’s unbelievable,” said state GOP spokeswoman Jessica Proud.

This is not the first time the democratic socialist congresswoman’s values has come under question. She still has not answered whether she will follow through with her own advice to fellow lawmakers to “have some integrity” and forgo her paychecks during the partial government shutdown.

Last year Ocasio-Cortez was also mocked after she lamented the shuttering of a coffee shop in New York, which, it was revealed, closed its doors because of the wage hike in the state – a policy that she supports, causing 150 people to lose their jobs.