BAGHDAD - At least a civilian was killed and seven injured Friday in a car bomb explosion in the town of al-Qaim near the border with Syria, a local police source said.

The incident took place in the morning when a booby-trapped car ripped through a popular market in al-Qaim, some 400 km west of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, the source told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

The security situation in Iraq has been dramatically improved after Iraqi security forces declared full liberation of Iraq from IS militants after Iraqi forces seized the whole border areas with Syria and nearby desert in western Iraq.