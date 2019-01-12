Share:

LAHORE - Iranian Consul General Muhammad Raza Nazri called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Friday and discussed various matters of mutual interest to further promote bilateral cooperation in different sectors.

Talking on the occasion, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that Pakistan and Iran enjoy deep-rooted brotherly relations adding that both the countries should work on durable lines to further expand these relations. In this regard, exchange of delegations is also imperative for boosting the relations between Pakistan and Iran.

In fact, it is the need of the hour that brotherly relations should be further promoted, he added. He maintained that Pakistan-Iran ties are conjoined in a strong relation of mutual love and affection. There are vast opportunities to promote friendly relations between the two countries and we should jointly work to move forward in this regard. The bilateral relations can be further strengthened by promoting tourism and a project is on the anvil for developing new tourist-spots, he said. Similarly, cultural relations between Pakistan and Iran can also be moved forward by working jointly. The PTI government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking different steps for the welfare and betterment of the people, he added.

Iranian Consul General appreciated the 100-day agenda and congratulated the Chief Minister over implementing a wonderful program and identifying the composite future roadmap. The PTI government is a government that performs. Every possible step will be taken to promote Pakistan-Iran relations and we are hopeful that these relations will be further strengthened as bilateral cooperation is moving in the right directions due to the leadership of both the countries, he added. The Iranian Consul General also extended invitation to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to visit Iran.