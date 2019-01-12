Share:

Islamabad - Pakistan Navy flotilla, comprising Pakistan Navy ships KHAIBAR, RAHNAWARD, MADAGAR and Pakistan Maritime security ship ZHOB visited Port Bandar Abbas of Iran as part of overseas deployment.

According PN spokesperson, Commodore Muhammad Saleem led the Pakistan Navy Flotilla as Mission Commander. The Pakistani flotilla was given a warm welcome by the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy on its arrival at Port Bandar Abbas. In addition, a large number of Iranian Navy officers including Deputy Commander of Iran’s First Naval Region were present to receive the ships.

During the stay at Bandar Abbas, the Pakistani Mission Commander along with Commanding Officers called on Commander of Iran’s First Naval Region, Commodore Mojtaba Mohammadi. Besides various meetings, exchange visits on each other’s naval units and sports events were also held.

During stay at port, a reception was hosted onboard PNS KHAIBAR. Commodore Mojtaba Mohammadi, Commander of Iran’s First Naval Region graced the occasion as Chief Guest.