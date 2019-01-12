Share:

Pakistan permanent envoy to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi has said that Pakistani leadership looks forward to having wide-ranging discussions with UN General Assembly President Madam Espinosa on global and regional issues during her upcoming visit to Islamabad.

She said this after meeting the president of the UN General Assembly in New York to finalize her five-day visit to Pakistan.

Maleeha Lodhi said that UN General Assembly president will have extensive talks with Prime Minister Imran Khan and other Pakistani leaders on global and regional issues during her visit beginning from 18th of this month.

She added that in the course of talks in Islamabad, the UNGA president will also be briefed on the situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

During her five-day visit, she will also meet President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, as well as representatives of the UN and of civil society.