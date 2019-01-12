Share:

Pakistan's new ambassador to the United States, Dr Asad Majeed Khan on Saturday has presented his credentials in a meeting with President Donald Trump at White House in Washington.

According to a press release issued by the Pakistan Embassy in Washington, Ambassador Asad Majeed conveyed the greetings of Pakistan's leadership to President Trump who reciprocated with similar positive sentiments for Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Responding to President Trump's welcoming remarks, the Pakistani envoy said that he would work tirelessly to enhance mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

On the occasion, the US president said that he wants to explore opportunities for the two countries to work closely together and to renew their partnership.