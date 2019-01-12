Share:

Islamabad (PR) - Pemra Chairman Muhamnad Saleem Baig on Friday visited Regional Office Lahore.

Regional General Manager Lahore Ayesha Manzoor Wattoo gave briefing about the operational activities, licensing and enforcement in Lahore Region. The Pemra chairman was also briefed on the ongoing crackdown being carried out by Pemra field staff in close coordination with other law enforcement agencies against the illegal Indian DTH in the country.

The chairman stressed upon making the regional setup more vibrant and fully available to the genuine demands of the stakeholders and asked to ensure firm compliance of Pemra laws and code of conduct in polite but effective manner. He asked strict compliance of the orders of honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan regarding complete ban on Indian content and appreciated the role played by cable TV operators and TV channels in this regard.

During his visit, the chairman also held meeting with the representatives of the cable operators of Lahore who briefed him about the steps taken by the cable operators towards digitalisation. The Pemra chairman asked them to strictly comply with the orders of the honourable Supreme Court with regards to Indian content and asked them to operate within the legal ambit. He assured to address all the fair demands of the cable TV operators to make the industry flourish.

While meeting with the delegation of traders/importers and major venders of electronic media equipment of Hall Road Lahore, he assured them to resolve their genuine issues pertaining to import of electronic media related equipment on priority basis.

The Pemra chairman asked officials at Regional Office Lahore to ensure an open-door policy for regular communication with all stakeholders and adopt all possible means for imparting facilitation and support to the licensees within the ambit of law by keeping Pemra’s interest supreme. He was accompanied by Director General Operations Muhammad Farooq, General Manager Operations Muhammad Tahir and Secretary to the Authority Fakhar-ud-Din Mughal.