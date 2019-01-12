Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has closed down four food businesses including two gutka shops, dairy farm and a kitchen of renowned hotel for failing to meet hygiene working environment and illegal practices on Friday.

PFA sealed United Dairy Farm in Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate for pathetic condition of premises, production of frozen dessert in open area, preserving expired packets of desi ghee, improper cleanliness arrangements of cold storage and non-compliance of the authority instructions. A team of PFA also sealed a kitchen of Park Lane Hotel on MM Alam Road for not taking preventative measures to control pests, the presence of cockroaches in chicken and changing expiry dates on products.

Food safety teams sealed Chaudhry Tobacco in Gajjumata and Raju Pan Shop in Mughalpura for selling gutka, doing business without medical certificates and poor personal hygiene. PFA imposed Rs50,000 fine on Arcadian Café, Rs35,000 fine on R1 Cash and Carry, Rs25,000 fine in Manj YDA Cafeteria and Rs5,000 fine on Toheed Store.

PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman said that the purpose of the drive was to ensure provision of healthy and safe food to the consumers.