ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday took notice on a complaint of a poor citizen and directed the Ministry of Commerce and Federal Board of Revenue to submit recommendations to waive-off tax on items being used by the special persons.

Pakistan Citizen Portal had sought proposals to waive-off income tax on the things including wheelchair and artificial limbs, said an official statement.

Proposal have also been sought to waive-off income tax on the income of such government employees who have severe disability and recruited on disable quota. Suggestions also have sought regarding waive off tax from the income of widows of government servants. The Ministry of Commerce and FBR have been directed to submit suggestions within thirty days in this regard.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Parvez Khattak called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here Thursday. Separately, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan also called on Prime Minister Khan in Islamabad and discussed matters pertaining to the province.