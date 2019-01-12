Share:

LAHORE - PML-N Central spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the irony of the situation is that the PTI falsely accuses others of theft while hiding the biggest thief in the closet in form of Aleema Khan, who is the anonymous holder of money embezzled by Imran Khan through charities and fake PTI accounts.

While responding to Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Marriyum said that Fawad should not beat about the bush and should answer for the money looted and embezzled by Aleema Khan.

In a statement, Marriyum said the ring leader of all these thieves is Prime Minister Imran Khan and Aleema Khan is the ‘benami’ asset holder of Imran Khan’s looted billions in the name of charity, donations and campaign finance.

“Imran Khan must tell the people of Pakistan, the sources of wealth with which such magnanimous empires worth billions were built by Aleema Khan abroad. The people of Pakistan have found out how corrupt and disfigured the real face of Imran Khan is behind the façade of piety he has created,” she stressed.

The former Information Minister said that after the disclosure of information about one after another offshore property of Aleema Khan, there is no doubt that she embezzled money from the Shaukat Khanum Trust, NAMAL University Board and from party fund and campaign finance to buy these expensive properties.

“When will the Prime Minister constitute a JIT on the mass corruption of his sister Aleema Khan? Why was she given an NRO?” she questioned.

She said that Aleema Khan owns a property in every country that is a hub of funds collection for Shaukat Khanum and PTI party fund.

Marriyum said that it was Nawaz Sharif who had the courage and the transparency to answer for every penny from his ancestors right down to his children and grandchildren.

Imran Khan granted NRO to his sister at first instance and is mum as one after another massive corruption evidences are revealed.

Marriyum asked, when will the fake Prime Minister chose to address the nation over the fake accounts of his beloved sister how has broken all records of embezzlement.

Imran Khan and his sister will have to answer to the nation at all cost, she stated.

In another statement, Marriyum Aurangzeb condemned government’s restrictions on Nawaz Sharif’s doctor appointment calling it an act of utter heartlessness and vengeance. She said that Nawaz is a known patient of heart disease and he had been experiencing alarming pain in the chest which could be dangerous considering his medical history.

Such treatment with someone who served the country and built it to where it is now, was expected only from PTI, she added.

She demanded that Nawaz should be granted access to his doctors on emergent basis and should be provided with all treatment necessary for his health and wellbeing.

“The deplorable treatment being extended to the person who made the country a nuclear power is the cause for this medical emergency. PTI should not test the patience of PML-N and its supporters,” Marriyum concluded.

Earlier in the day, Maryam Nawaz claimed that authorities are not letting Nawaz Sharif’s cardiologists examine him at the Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail. “MNS’s cardiologists have been trying to get access to him all day but permission not granted,” the former first daughter tweeted. The former PM’s daughter said Sharif has pain in the arm, “which is most likely to be angina”.

Sharif, she added, “needed to be examined by the doctors who are privy to his complicated medical history”.

Meanwhile, spokesperson for Punjab chief minister termed Maryam’s claim false. In a video posted on his Twitter account, Dr Shahbaz Gill said Sharif’s personal physician, Dr Adnan Khan, who is posted at the Sharif Medical Complex, had requested for a meeting with the former premier at 5.38pm. “At 5.54pm, he was told to visit tomorrow, which was acknowledged at 6.11pm,” he said.