Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Saturday has decided to move to the court inclusion of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and other federal ministers’ names in Exit Control List (ECL).

In a response to place PPP leaders on ECL, the party has given deadline of one week to the government to withdraw the decision or else, it will approach the court.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that the matter pertaining to inclusion of names on the ECL would be reviewed after receiving detailed judgement of Supreme Court.

He said that the Ministry of Law informed the cabinet that the names of 172 people had been included in the ECL on the request of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

The minister said the law ministry informed the cabinet that no formal or written verdict has yet been received from the Supreme Court on the subject so any further proceedings about the ECL issue should be deferred for the time being.

Chaudhry went on to say that the federal cabinet has ruled out a request by the Interior Ministry to remove names of 20 people from the ECL in the fake bank accounts case.