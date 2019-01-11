Share:

MULTAN-PPP South Punjab President Makhdoom Ahmad Mehmood has said that the PPP is fully prepared to play an active role in national politics despite all odds.

"The PPP district chapters are reorganising and strengthening the party at union council level in South Punjab," Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood stated while talking to the media here on Friday.

The former governor dispelled the rumours that all district chapters of the PPP in South Punjab have been dissolved, saying any such report is no more than a hoax.

"Neither any chapter is dissolved nor, we are going to take any likewise step. Instead we're going to reorganize party at union council level to play an active role in national politics," he asserted.

He said that the rulers befooled the masses by making tall claims but today they failed in all fields. He maintained that the government made noise to divert public's attention from it failure.

He said that government's inefficiency, negligence and poor performance ruined national economy as a result of which horrible price hike and unemployment crushed the poor masses further.

He said that the prevailing financial conditions of the country forced people to starvation.

He alleged that the prime minister harassed political opponents with the help of NAB. "Instead of offering relief to the people, the rulers are struggling to protect their corrupt members," he maintained.

He warned that the politics of confrontation brought embarrassment to the country. He asked the government to clearly differentiate between accountability and revenge.

He said that the South Punjab visit of party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is being finalized and he would visit all districts of South Punjab.

He informed that Bilawal would not only address workers conventions in all districts but also meet with notables of the area. He said that the final date of Bilawal's visit would be announced soon.

MEPCO NICKS 21

POWER PILFERERS

The monitoring and surveillance teams of Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught on Friday red handed 21 people, stealing electricity from direct supply line.

The teams conducted surprise operations in different areas of South Punjab and unearthed the power pilferage cases.

The teams took electric wires and meters into custody and got registered cases against the accused.

Mepco sources disclosed that the checking teams caught 13 power pilferers from Rahim Yar Khan, Khanpur and Liaqatpur divisions and imposed 10363 penalty units on them as fine.

Similarly, a dead defaulter Ghulam Akbar was caught stealing electricity from direct lines in Qasba Gujrat area, while Muhammad Akhtar, Muhammad Javed, Hazoor Bakhsh, Ghulam Yaseen and Manzoor Hussain were also caught from the same area. Mepco officials got registered cases against all six power pilferers at Police Station Saddar Muzaffargarh.

SDO Second Mailsi sub division also caught two mini tube-wells being run on stolen electricity. The owners of the tube-wells were fined and cases were registered against them.