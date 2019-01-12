Share:

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Saturday has decided to file a petition for the inclusion of Prime Minister Imran Khan and other federal ministers’ names in Exit Control List (ECL).

In a response to place PPP leaders on ECL, they gave a deadline of one week to withdraw the decision or it will approach the court.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that the matter regarding the inclusion of names on the ECL would be reviewed after receiving the detailed judgement of Supreme Court.

He said that the Ministry of Law informed the cabinet that the names of 172 people had been included in the ECL on the request of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

The minister said the law ministry informed the cabinet that no formal or written verdict has yet been received from the Supreme Court on the subject so any further proceedings about the ECL issue should be deferred for the time being.

Fawad went on to say that the federal cabinet has ruled out a request by the Interior Ministry to remove names of 20 people from the ECL in the fake bank accounts case.