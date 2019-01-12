Share:

Islamabad - PPP leader MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Friday met with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and discussed formation of standing committees, legislation and matters regarding other parliamentary affairs with him.

The Speaker said that it is the joint responsibility of both the government and opposition for making environment of the National Assembly favourable and maintaining its dignity. We have to uphold parliamentary norms, mutual respect and tolerance for each other for the smooth functioning of Parliament, he added.

He said that criticism is the right of the Opposition however it should be for betterment and not just to criticize. He stressed the need for joint efforts to overcome the challenges confronting to the country at present. He said that opposition has to play positive role in resolving National Issues through Parliament.

The Speaker appreciated the role of opposition in making environment of the House more friendly and peaceful. He further said that Parliamentary Committees are important organ of the Parliament and without their formation enactment of Legislation was not possible. He said that formation of Parliamentary Committees was his foremost priority and he was in contact with members of government and opposition parties to resolve this matter as soon as possible. He expressed the hope that matter pertaining to formation of Parliamentary Committees would be resolved through mutual consensus in the upcoming session of the National Assembly.

Asad Qaiser said that law making is the prime responsibility of the Parliament and through effective legislation we can solve public issues and can increase the dignity of Parliament. He stressed upon the members of opposition to actively took part in legislation as well as to give their suggestions for its improvement. He said that presence of members in Parliament reflects their seriousness in the proceedings of the House. He asked the members of the opposition to ensure their presence during the proceedings of the House as to run its business effectively.

Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah appreciated the neutral role of the Speaker in the Assembly and assured full support of his party in the formation of Standing Committees. He also appreciated Speaker’s role in resolving the issue of Public Accounts Committee and making efforts for early formation of other Standing Committees and expressed the hope that the task of formation of Standing Committees will soon be completed with mutual consensus.

Meanwhile, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Friday reconstituted the Parliamentary Committee on appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and members of the Election commission of Pakistan.

The Speaker reconstituted the Parliamentary Committee in pursuance of clause (2B) of Article 213 read with clause (2) of Article 218 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

A notification to this effect has been issued by the National Assembly Secretariat. The Parliamentary Committee comprises MNAs Muhammad Mian Soomro, Omar Ayub Khan, Syed Fakhar Imam, Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Rana Sana Ullah Khan, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Shahida Akhtar Ali, Senators Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, Naseebullah Bazai, Mushahid Ullah Khan and Dr Sikandar Mandhro.