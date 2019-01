Share:

Rasme Qul of Nafees Bajwa, son of Ch Muhammad Hussain, a close friend of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, will be held at 180-S Model Town Extension today after Asar Prayers. jwa’s funeral was attended by many notables including Senator Waleed Iqbal. Justice (r) Nasira Javed also visited the bereaved family and expressed condolence with them. Late Bajwa survived by five sons including Akif Nafees, Sakib Nafees, Azid Nafees, Atif Nafees, Asim Nafees and two daughters Samiya and Zabiha.