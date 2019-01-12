Share:

Lahore - Federal Minister for Railways Sh Rasheed Ahmad called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Friday and apprised the CM about the problems of traders of Rawalpindi. Chief Minister assured that traders’ problems will be solved on priority basis as they play an important role in the development of the national economy. The PTI government will solve the problems of the traders on priority basis, he added. Chief Minister also appreciated the efforts made by Sh. Rasheed Ahmad for the restoration of railways and congratulated him for starting new trains in a short span of time.