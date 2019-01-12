Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday predicted rainfall with snow at the hills as the westerly wave affecting western and upper parts of the country would likely to grip different parts of the country on Friday and Saturday.

Talking to APP, Director National Weather Forecasting Centre (PMD) Dr Khalid said that the prevailing weather system was persisting in the country’s northern areas, upper and central Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The pattern would remain Saturday night persisting till Sunday morning whereas the current weather scenario was a normal one, he added. According to PMD weather forecast, more rain (with snowfall over the hills) was expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Faislabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

However, light rain and drizzle was also expected at isolated places in Kalat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal and Sukkur divisions.

Partly cloudy weather with light rain and drizzle at few places was also expected along Sindh-Makran coast including Karachi, it added.

The forecast for next 24 hours predicted more rain (with snowfall over the hills) expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Faislabad and Sahiwal divisions.

During the last 24 hours the weather forecast informed that rain (with snowfall over the hills) occurred at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Rawalpindi divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while at isolated places in Quetta, Kalat, Peshawar, Faislabad, Sargodha, Lahore, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur divisions and Islamabad. The weather remained cold and dry in other parts of the country, it said.

The rainfall reported in the past 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as Malamjabba 20 mm, Kalam 11mm, Parachinar 10mm, Saidu Sharif 09mm, Dir 09mm, Pattan 04mm, Balakot 04mm, Lower Dir 02mm,Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 06mm, Hunza 02mm, Bunji 01mm, Kashmir: Rawalakot 07mm, Muzaffarabad 05mm,Garhi Dupatta 03mm, Punjab: Murree 04mm, Chakwal, Lahore (PBO), Jhang, Faislabad, Bhakkar 01mm. The forecast reported snowfall (in inches): Malamjabba 07, Kalam 08, Bagrote, Murree, Astore 02, Hunza, Skardu, Gilgit 01.

The minimum temperatures were recorded in Bagrote -09°C, Skardu, Astore, Gupis -08°C, Kalam, Hunza-06°C, Malamjabba -05°C, Parachinar -04°C, Murree, Dir -03°C, Gilgit -02, Bunji, Kalat, Mirkhani, Drosh -01°C.

Meanwhile, tourists from across the country thronged the Northern Areas as new spell of rain and snowfall started yesterday that has turned weather chilly while Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday has predicted more rain and snowfall.

A fresh westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country today (evening/night) and to grip different parts of the country, reported a TV news channel. Following the rain with snowfall at one or two places in Kohat, Peshawar divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan, tourists have gathered in Northern Areas to enjoy the snowfall.