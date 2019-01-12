Share:

LAHORE - Scattered rains, continuously blowing wind and snowfall over the hills increased chill in weather across the country including Lahore on Friday.

Rain disturbed routine life by causing inundation on portions of roads, roadsides, traffic jams and frequent power shutdowns.

Excessive usage of heaters led to low gas pressure in major cities including Lahore.

Rains with snowfall over the hills occurred at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Rawalpindi divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan and at isolated places in Quetta, Kalat, Peshawar, Faislabad, Sargodha, Lahore, DG khan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur divisions and Islamabad.

In Lahore, scattered showers increased chill in weather by causing considerable decrease in temperature during the day and at night.

Severe cold forced people to stay indoors, wrapped in woolies and blankets. Excessive usage of heaters at offices and homes led to low gas pressure. In certain areas, women faced hardships in cooking meals for families.

Bagrote remained the coldest place in the country where mercury dropped 09 degree Celsius below the freezing point. Minimum temperature in Sakrdu, Astore and Gupis was recorded -08C, Kalam and Hunza -06C, Malanjabba -05C, Parachinar -04C, Muree and Dir -03C, Gilgit -02C, Bunji, Kalat, Mirkhani amd Drosh -01C. Minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 07C.

According to experts, westerly wave is affecting western and upper parts of the country and likely to grip different parts on Saturday.

The local meteorological department has forecast more rain with snowfall over the hills at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi and Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir and at isolated places in Faisalabad and Sahiwal divisions.

Rainfall

Malamjabba received 20mm rain, Kalam 11mm, Parachinar 10mm, Saidu Sharif and Dir 09mm each, Rawalakot 07mm, Bagrote 06mm, Muzaffarabad 05mm, Pattan, Balakot and Murree 04mm each, Garhi Dupatta 03mm, Lower Dir and Hunza 02mm each, Bunji, Chakwal, Lahore, Jhang, Faislabad and Bhakkar 01mm each.

Snowfall: (Inch)

Malamjabba 07, Kalam 08, Bagrote, Murree and Astore 02 each, Hunza, Skardu and Gilgit 01 each.