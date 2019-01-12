Share:

LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau has decided to forward the investigation report regarding Ramazan Sugar Mills case to the NAB headquarters for further action under the law.

A spokesman for the anti-graft authority on Friday said the decision to this effect was taken during the meeting of the Regional Board of Directors held under the chairmanship of Lahore DG NAB Saleem Shahzad. During the meeting, the participants were informed that the investigation into the Ramazan Sugar Mills case was completed. Hence, the investigation report would be sent to the NAB headquarters for further action.

Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz and his brother Salman Shehbaz were summoned by Lahore NAB.

According to NAB officials, a bridge was constructed to facilitate Ramazan Sugar Mills in Chiniot and the government funds were used.