OKARA: Unidentified smugglers ran back to Indian side to avoid Punjab Rangers and left behind 36 bottles of wine. According to sources, some smugglers crossed over Pakistan-Indian border at Buggi Patni near Mandi Ahmadabad the other night. A team of Punjab Rangers led by Sub-Inspector Muhammad Tayyab checked their entry into Pakistan and went after them to arrest but the smugglers ran back over the border line to India, leaving behind a bundle.