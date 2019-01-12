Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Safety Investigation Board (SIB) of Pakistan on Friday blamed in its report to Maintenance Department of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for the crash of PK-661 in Havelian.

The SIB was given the task to probe into the PIA plane crash near Havelian in 2016 has compiled a preliminary report that pointed out the maintenance lapse would be the possible cause of the incident and giving some immediate suggestions and recommendations to avoid such incidents in future.

The PIA plane (PK-661) with 48 people, including noted figure Junaid Jamshed, his wife and Deputy Commissioner Chitral Osama Warraich, on board had crashed in Saddha Batolni village near Havelian, reported private news channels.

The report, titled Immediate Safety Recommendations, states that the investigation into the crash is heading towards a concluding stage, however, some important findings of technical nature require immediate attention of the authorities concerned.

“Sequence of events was initiated with dislodging of one blade of Power Turbine Stage (PT-1), inside Engine No 1 (left side engine) due to fatigue. This dislodging of one blade resulted in in-flight engine shut down, and it contributed towards erratic/ abnormal behaviour of NO 1 Propeller,” reads the report.

According to a Service Bulletin” these turbines blades were to be changed after completion of 10,000 hours, on immediate next maintenance opportunity. The said engine was under maintenance on Nov 11 2016, at that time these blades had completed 10004 hours (due for a change). This activity should have been undertaken at that time, but it was missed out by the concerned.”

It states that the aircraft flew approximately 93 hours after the above-mentioned maintenance activity before it crashed on Dec 7.

“Missing out of such activity highlights a lapse on the part of PIAC (Maintenance and Quality Assurance) as well as a possible in-adequacy/lack of oversight by PCAA [Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority].”

The Board in light of the above-mentioned observations recommended the national flag carrier to “ensure immediate implementation of the Service Bulletin in letter and spirit on the entire fleet of ATR aircrafts, undertake an audit of the related areas of maintenance practices, ascertain root cause(S) for the said lapse, and adopt appropriate corrective measures to avoid recurrence.”

“PCAA is to evaluate its oversight mechanism for its adequacy to discover lapses and intervene in a proactive manner, ascertain shortfall(s) and undertake necessary improvements,” the Board added.