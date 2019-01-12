Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speakers here at a conference Friday underlined the need for making more coordinated efforts to improve entrepreneurship ecosystem in Pakistan under the 2030-Agenda of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG).

They highlighted importance of bringing young and successful entrepreneurs together to share their experiences with a special focus on building a community of ‘change-makers,’ taking the country on sustainable path of development and prosperity.

They were speaking at the concluding session of a four-day ‘National Bootcamp Initiative’ and the ‘SDG Change makers Summit’, which was co-organized by United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pakistan and DEMO in collaboration with the Citi Foundation, Youth Co:Lab and National Incubation Centre.

During the four-day activity, from January 7-10, the organizers gathered key stakeholders including representatives from government and private sectors, development partners and around 21 young entrepreneurs from across the country to discuss opportunities and required measures to ensure more conducive business environment in the country.

The Bootcamp also focused on imparting training to youth in developing their innovative products and services so that they could play their role in national development.

Resident Representative UNDP Pakistan Ignacio Artaza, Project Director National Incubation Center Parbez Abbasi, Chief Sales Marketing and Revenue Officer of Hashoo Group Lashley A Pulsipher, Adviser on SDGs UNDP Pakistan Dr Umar Saif, Chief Digital Officer Jazz Aamer Ejaz, Vice President-Head of Marketing Citi Bank Representative Adeel Shahid and Saram Boukhari spoke at the summit and highlighted importance of more concerted efforts in building a community of young entrepreneurs in Pakistan.

Ignacio Artaza stressed the need for working on innovative ideas of doing business by involving youth in diverse fields and assured full support of the UNDP in execution of projects like Bootcamp and Incubation Centres.

He said the UNDP would continue to play its due role of facilitation and bringing public and private sectors together to work on innovations and encourage young entrepreneurs.

Parvez Abbasi said youth should be familiarized with modern technologies being used in contemporary world of doing business and National Incubation Centre was working and facilitating the youth in improving their start-up programmes.

Dr Umar Saif said a number of incubation centres were operating in the country to guide the youth in execution of their business ideas on modern lines.

Later, the UNDP Pakistan and Citi Bank representatives distributed certificates and cash prizes among the Bootcamp participants and winners.

Syed Umar Amir and Jehandad Khan received cash prize amounting to $ 2500 each, while Ali & Wamiq got $ 2,500 collectively for sharing their inspiring and success stories with the Bootcamp participants.