KARACHI - Gunmen shot dead a general store owner in Korangi locality on Friday.

Police said that deceased was identified as 42-year-old Omer Sikandar, adding that at least two armed men riding a motorcycle came to the victim’s shop and asked for the honey bottle from him. Police said that before the victim could give them a bottle, the armed men opened indiscriminate fire at him and managed to escape after committing a crime.

SHO Inayatullah Marwat said that deceased was a resident of same area and used to run a general store in the area, adding that he was also associated with a sectarian based organization.

The officers said that the police was investigating a case from different angles to ascertain either the victim killed over robbing bid or sectarian basis. a case has been registered while further investigation was underway.

On the other side, police claimed to have arrested two suspects for looting and injuring a Chinese national in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

Police officials said that the two suspects had looted Rs3 million from an owner of a bungalow located at Street No 19, Khayaban-e-Rahat in DHA within the limits of Darakshan police station and managed to escape along with the looted booty after injuring a bungalow owner, who is a Chinese national. Police officials said that both the suspects were the guards of a private company and were deployed for a security duty at a bungalow, adding that both the suspects were later identified as Abdul Fateh and Abdul Ghaffar and their arrests were made during a raid conducted at Jamshoro Toll Plaza while they were trying to leave a city.

The police also claimed to have recovered a looted cash from their possession as well as complainant’s cell phone and a knife and a pistol from their possession. IGP Sindh also appreciated the District South and |Hyderabad police to taking a timely action and managed to arrest the suspects within hours after the incident.