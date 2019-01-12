Share:

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan (KA&GB) Ali Amin Gandapur has said that strict action will be taken against all types of encroachment on Kashmir state properties across the country.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad on Saturday, Ali Amin Gandapur assured that all resources will be utilized to increase income from these properties. He said that income of these properties will be used for the welfare of the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and no compromise will be made in protecting every inch of these properties.

The Minister KA&GB said that steps will be taken to construct buildings on commercial plots located in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Sialkot and Wazirabad.