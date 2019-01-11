Share:

Noorpur Thal-The teachers should play their vital role to protect ideological frontier of Pakistan and prepare the young generation to tackle the challenges being faced by the country. Punjab Educators Association provincial joint secretary Malik Atiqur Rehman stated while addressing a teachers convention here the other day.

He said that Pakistan was created in the name of Islam and it is the bounden duty of teachers to play their pivotal role to create sense of responsibility and protect the students from cultural invasion of West.

Earlier, Punjab Educators Association district Khushab Chairman Malik Sahib Khan and PEA district Khushab president Mehr Shakeel addressed the convention.

They said that the Punjab Educators Association is striving to resolve problems being faced by the teachers.

Newly-elected PEA tehsil Noorpur Thal chairman Hafiz Abdul Latif, PEA tehsil Noorpur Thal president Malik Aman Ullah Saggu, other office-bearers Javed Iqbal Baghoor, Rana Ali Sher, Sultan Sikender, Aftab Saklain Shah, Ishfaq Hussain, Shehzada Ali, Haji Nazir Ahmad ,Ali Adnan and others also spoke on the occasion. A large number of teachers attended the convention.