ISLAMABAD - The number of polio cases in the previous year has reached to ten after the confirmation of two more cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in last two days.

Officials of National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) working for the eradication of polio claimed that both new cases emerged as parents had refused to immunise their children in those areas.

The recent case has been reported in Bajaur tribal district while the earlier was confirmed in Lakki Marwat district. Details said that both the children missed vaccination during the anti-polio drive launched in 2018.

The cases being reported now are considered to be missing children in the anti-polio drive of 2018, the officials said.

Details said that new victim of the disease hailing from Bajaur is 2.5 years old boy as his parents didn’t cooperate during the vaccination campaign.

Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Eradication Babar Bin Atta in his social media message confirmed the polio case stating the case has reported from Bajaur tribal district, KP.

“Another child falls prey to parental refusal in Bajaur Tribal; district, a 2.5 years old male child was diagnosed with poliomyelitis. His father allowed polio drops to daughters but kept him away,” he said.

He added sample collection date of the case is December 26 while total number of polio cases in 2018 has reached 10.

Earlier a 14-month-old Anum from Mar Mandi Azam, Lakki Marwat district was reported with positive poliovirus on January 10.

Details said that the health officials on observing the symptoms sent the samples of the patient to laboratory of National Institute of Health (NIH) which confirmed the virus in the patient.

Out of ten total polio cases of 2018, six have been reported in KP so far which include 1 from Charsadda, 1 Lakki Marwat, 3 Bajour and 1 from Khyber Agency.

World Health Organisation will support the government in eradicating wild polio reservoirs from the country in next one year, said Director General WHO on Tuesday.

Director General (DG) World Health Organisation (WHO) Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in his visit to Pakistan had also declared the parents refusals as one of the major hurdle in elimination of the virus from the country.

He stated that the primary purpose of his visit to Pakistan was to strengthen bilateral relations of the WHO and Pakistan and to hold discussions on polio eradication in the country.

He said that Pakistan government had set a target to eradicate polio virus from the country in 2019 and WHO has shown its commitment for allocating funds for it.

He said that government is facing resistance in the form of cross-border transfer of the disease from Afghanistan, refusal from the parents and inaccessible areas.